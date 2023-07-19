Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,749,000 after buying an additional 625,187 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,589,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $164.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.