Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BBY opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.