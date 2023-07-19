Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

