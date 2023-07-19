Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

