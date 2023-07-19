Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

