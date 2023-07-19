CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Down 0.1 %

LON CYN traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 177.75 ($2.32). 78,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,347. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.27 and a beta of 1.12. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.