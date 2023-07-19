CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Down 0.1 %
LON CYN traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 177.75 ($2.32). 78,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,347. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.27 and a beta of 1.12. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
