Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 79.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.1%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $88.72 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

