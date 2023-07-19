Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CR stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

