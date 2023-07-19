Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

