Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.