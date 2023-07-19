Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,341 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

SCHB stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

