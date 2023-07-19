Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

