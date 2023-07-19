Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.80 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

