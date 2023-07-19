Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.