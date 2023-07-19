Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.97 and its 200 day moving average is $371.41. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

