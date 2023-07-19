Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

