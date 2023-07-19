Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

