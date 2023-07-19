Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.84 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

