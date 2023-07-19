Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $903.43 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $803.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

