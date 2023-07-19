CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSI Compressco

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

