CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Trading Up 2.6 %

CSP stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

