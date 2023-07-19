CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in June

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

CTPVF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.60. CTP has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$15.00.

Get CTP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTPVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.