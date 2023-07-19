CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

