CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys £10,588.90 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Neill purchased 10,805 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £10,588.90 ($13,845.32).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CVCE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,809. The company has a market cap of £926,595.00 and a PE ratio of -6.39. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86.

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is -4,285.71%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

