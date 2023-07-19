Cwm LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,573.57.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

