Cwm LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.