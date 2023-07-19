Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 284,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 174,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FYLD stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.