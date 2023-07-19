Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 284,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 174,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

