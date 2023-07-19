Cwm LLC Sells 11,524 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,744,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,130,000 after acquiring an additional 578,392 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

