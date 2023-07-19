Cwm LLC Sells 20,676 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprinklr worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,277,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 197,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,009,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,486 shares of company stock worth $23,808,890. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
