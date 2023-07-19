D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.15 Per Share

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

D4t4 Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 174 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 155.25 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D4T4. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

