D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

D4t4 Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 174 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 155.25 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D4T4. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on D4t4 Solutions from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About D4t4 Solutions

(Get Free Report)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

See Also

Dividend History for D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.