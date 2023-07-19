Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUAVF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a one year low of $108.08 and a one year high of $209.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.91.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.