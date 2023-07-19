Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Datadog worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

