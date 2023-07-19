DataHighway (DHX) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $19,403.53 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.38167439 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,884.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

