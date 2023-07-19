Davis R M Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

