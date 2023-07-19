Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 284.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after purchasing an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Grid by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,909,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.