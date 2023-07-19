Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.73.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

