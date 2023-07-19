Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $236,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 45.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

