Davis R M Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

