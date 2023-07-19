Davis R M Inc. Sells 663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

