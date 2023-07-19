Davis R M Inc. Sells 996 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 252.8% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 91.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.