DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.94

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and traded as high as $98.52. DBS Group shares last traded at $98.48, with a volume of 24,010 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. HSBC upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

About DBS Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

