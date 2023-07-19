DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.94

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and traded as high as $98.52. DBS Group shares last traded at $98.48, with a volume of 24,010 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. HSBC upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DBS Group
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.