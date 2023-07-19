Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.22 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00030114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $95.22 million and $3.70 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

