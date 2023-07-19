Decentralized Social One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.82 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.95 or 0.00029938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $94.21 million and $3.82 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

