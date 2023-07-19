DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $682,486.52 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $682,486.52 and $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,272 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

