Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.07% of Deere & Company worth $1,311,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $433.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.62. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $308.61 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

