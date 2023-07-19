Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 196.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.17. The company had a trading volume of 511,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,442. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $308.61 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

