Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 61,163 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $33.72.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

