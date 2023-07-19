Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 3,442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.6 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DLVHF remained flat at $44.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

