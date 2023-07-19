Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,937,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 3,442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.6 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
DLVHF remained flat at $44.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.
About Delivery Hero
