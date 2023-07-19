Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,874.0 days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Denka has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

