DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.35 ($6.01) and last traded at €5.37 ($6.03). Approximately 161,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.42 ($6.09).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.44.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
